Rita Ruth Safferman (nee Weiss), of Bowie, Maryland, passed away on July 4, 2019, at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Stanley Charles Safferman and is survived by her children, Dr. David (Nancy) Safferman, Susan Chase and Judy (David) Justus; grandchildren Jeffrey (Rachel) Safferman, Dr. Michelle Safferman, Rachel Safferman, Michael Justus, Kevin Justus, Jonathan Chase, Alison Chase; and niece Marci Weiss. She is predeceased by her sister Florence (Julius) Novack.

Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 3733 Ashley Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday only, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

