Edith Goldschmitt (nee Baneman), of Owings Mills, passed away on July 3, 2019, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband Larry Goldschmitt. She is survived by her adoring children Carol (Brian) Kashan and Norman (Debbie) Goldschmitt; her devoted grandchildren Lauren Kashan, David Kashan, Ryan (Heather) Goldschmitt and Adam (Justine) Goldschmitt; and her cherished great-grandchildren Lila, Spencer and Harrison Goldschmitt. She was predeceased by her devoted parents Leo and Martha Baneman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alan Hess Emergency Fund at Chevra Ahavas Chesed, P.O. Box 20883, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 12216 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., then resuming at 7 p.m.

You can read more about Edith and her family in “13 Driver’s Licenses: The discovery of 80-year-old documents in Germany changes lives in Baltimore.”

Similar Posts: