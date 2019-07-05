Joan Ruth Grebow (nee Luchinsky), of Baltimore, passed away on July 2, 2019, at the age of 74. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David Grebow; daughter Pamela (late Eric) Ehrenberg; and grandchildren Talia Sage and Nathan Eric Ehrenberg.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 5, at noon. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6804 Sylvale Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Friday following interment, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shiva continues Monday at the home of Pamela Ehrenberg, from noon until 7 p.m.

Similar Posts: