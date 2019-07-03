On July 3, 2019, Malcolm L. Joffe, beloved husband of Betty Joffe (nee Mazer); devoted father of David (Elise) Joffe and Randi (David) Clark; brother of Stuart (Adrienne) Joffe; adored son of the late Reuben and Edythe Joffe; loving grandfather of Ryan, Emily, Spencer and Xander.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital, or the charity of your choice. Shiva will be held on July 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the home of David and Elise Joffe, 3646 Eltham Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Service at 7 p.m.

