Jonathan Kroll, of Towson, passed away on July 1, 2019, at the age of 36. He is survived by his loving wife Silvana (Santos); parents Ellen and Martin Kroll; sisters Allison (Scott) Levy and Lauren Kroll; nephew Dylan Levy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jon is the grandson of the late Jean and Joel Coonin and the late Doris and Bernard Kroll and the nephew of the late Jack Coonin.

Services are at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039, on July 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In mourning at 59 Haggerty Drive, West Orange, NJ 08052, Sunday through Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Online donations for Signet Ring Cell Colon Cancer research care of uhgiving.org (please select tribute-gift, designate gift, select: Other, and write: “In Memory of Dr. Jonathan Kroll”).

