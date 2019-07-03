Morris Louis Eventoff, of Owings Mills, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his loving wife Janice L. Eventoff (nee Dolan) and is survived by his children Terry Manskow, Risa (Teddy) Offit and Josh (Nicole) Eventoff; siblings Paul (Donna) Eventoff, Richard (Bobbie) Eventoff, Frank (Andrea) Eventoff and Nisan Eventoff; grandchildren Max Offit, Mia Eventoff, Lola Eventoff, Trond Manskow (Lindsey), Thor Manskow (Alicia), Tyler Manskow (Shelby) and Trent Manskow (Jessica) and two loving great-granchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Joesph and Ethel Eventoff.

Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

