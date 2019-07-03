JT and WJW Win AJPA Rockower Awards

At the American Jewish Press Association’s annual conference held June 23-26 in St. Louis, Missouri, the Baltimore Jewish Times and Washington Jewish Week, as well as other Mid-Atlantic Media custom-media customers in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, won a number of national Simon Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism.
The Rockower Awards represent the highest level of achievement in journalism for the American Jewish press. The Mid-Atlantic Media family won the following Rockower awards:
Baltimore Jewish Times
1st Place – Susan Ingram
– Excellence in writing about Jewish Heritage and Jewish Peoplehood in Europe
1st Place – JT Staff
– Excellence in Photography
2nd Place – Susan Ingram
– Excellence in Arts and Criticism News and Features – Reporting
Washington Jewish Week
1st Place – David Holzel
– Excellence in Editorial Writing
1st Place – WJW Staff
– Excellence in Enterprise or Investigative Reporting
1st Place – Aaron Leibel (freelance)
– Excellence in Arts and Criticism and Features – Critical Analysis/Review
Terrific achievements! Congratulations to all our winners.
