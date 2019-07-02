Sophie Morstein (nee Phillips), of Baltimore, passed away on July 1, 2019, at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Morstein, and her parents Harry and Sarah Phillips. She is survived by her children Alan (Sande) Morstein, Stephen (Carla) Morstein; grandchildren Ryan (Erica) Morstein, Sheri (Ben) Benow, Scott Morstein, Hailey Morstein; and great-grandchildren, Bowie, Hayden, Ozzie and Maly.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Wednesday, July 3, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570. In mourning at the Pikesville DoubleTree, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Wednesday only.

Similar Posts: