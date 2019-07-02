Hannah L. Wasserkrug (nee Lebovitz) of Baltimore passed away on June 30, 2019, at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her loving husband Morton Wasserkrug, parents Michael and Rose Lebovitz, and brother Philip Lebovitz. She is survived by daughters Jamie (Chris) Coster and Sue Wasserkrug and granddaughters Alyssa and Jeni Coster.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Maryland, P.O. Box 62757, Baltimore, MD 21264. In mourning at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday following the funeral service.

