Dan Stephen Kozlow, of Randallstown, passed away on July 1, 2019, at the age of 67. Mr. Kozlow is survived by his loving wife Nancy Carol Kozlow (nee Neubauer); children Rachel (Rabbi Elad) Barmatz and Emily (Dr. Meir) Babaev; stepchildren Melissa Cohen, Diana (Matt) Seivold, Adam (Jennifer) Cohen and Andrew Cohen; grandchildren Esther, Rivka, Mendel and Naomi Barmatz and Batya, Shulamit and Eliahu Babaev; eight stepgrandchildren and his fur-baby, Nova. He was predeceased by siblings Richard Kozlow and Nancy Kozlow, and his parents Harry and Sylvia Kozlow.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Rachel Barmatz will be in mourning at her home at 3306 Devonshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215, Tuesday through Thursday from noon-1:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. with a service at 8:30 p.m. Friday from noon-1:30pm and Sunday from noon-1:30pm and 7:30-9:30pm, with a service at 8:30pm. Nancy Kozlow will be receiving at her home at 3705 Collier Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, immediately following interment on Tuesday only.

