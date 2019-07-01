On June 30, 2019, Gloria Kirson (nee Lipskey) of Needham, Massachusetts, passed away at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband Alvin S. Kirson and parents Jeanette and Manny Lipskey. She is survived by her children Mary Kirson (Richard Gordon), Steven (Carol) Kirson; and grandchildren, Kate, Zeke, Josh and Jill.

Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Similar Posts: