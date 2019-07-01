On June 28, 2019, Nadine Rita Dickstein (nee Friedman), age 93, beloved wife of the late Benjamin Dickstein; devoted mother of Ellen Dickstein (Mark Bagel) and Jeffrey (Debra) Dickstein; loving sister of the late Dr. Marion Friedman; devoted grandmother of Ethan and Allyson Dickstein; devoted aunt of Dr. Barry Friedman (Marsha), Dr. Heather Friedman and Dr. Jarrod Friedman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane, on Tuesday, July 2, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Dr. Marion and Esther Friedman University Health Center Family Foundation, University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation Inc., 660 W. Redwood St., Room 021, Baltimore, MD 21201-1541 or Hadassah or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or ASCPA or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6608 Dalton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21207, Tuesday following interment until 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 8 p.m.

