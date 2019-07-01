Samuel Simon passed away on June 30, 2019, at the age of 93. He is survived by his beloved wife Sylvia E. Simon (nee Kaplowitz); children Patricia Simon, David (Ruth) Simon, Lawrence (Larissa) Simon, Kenneth Simon and Joseph (Jill) Simon; grandchildren Louis Simon, Miriam (Chanan) Rozenbaum, Jacob Simon, Benjamin Simon, Noah Simon and Elijah Simon; and great-grandchildren, Jonah and Lyla Rozenbaum. Samuel is predeceased by his parents Hyman and Miriam Simon and brothers Sidney and Julius Simon.

Funeral services will be held at Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. Interment at Ohev Sholom Cemetery. Shiva to follow in Williamsport. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ALEH, P.O. Box 4911, New York, NY 10185.

