On July 1, 2019, Seymour A. Kleiman, devoted brother of the late Rabbi Yitzchok Kleiman; loving son of the late Rabbi Sid and Hadassah Kleiman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. on Monday, July 1, at 3:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.

Similar Posts: