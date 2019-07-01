Leah Steinhardt (nee Schlesinger), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 30, 2019, at the age of 81. She is survived by children Leviah (Rabbi Chesky) Hauer and Rabbi Shmuel (Faigy) Steinhardt; siblings Chana (Shaul) Rabia, Shmuel (Sarah) Schlesinger, Rochel (Eliyahu) Valt and Avrohom (Gita) Schlesinger; many grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Walter Steinhardt.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, July 1, at 9 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 11111 Park Heights Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 6503 Park Heights Ave., Unit 1H, Baltimore, MD 21215. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through 10 p.m., with services at 7:30 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. and Thursday through 10 a.m., with a service at 7:30 a.m.

