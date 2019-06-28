Adam Erik Rabau passed away on June 28, 2019, at the age of 39. He is survived by his brother, Colin Jack Rabau and father, Steven Rabau. Adam is predeceased by his mother Rhonda Rabau.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Taylorsville, Maryland. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 8501 LaSalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286 or Athelas Institute, 9104 Red Branch Road, Columbia, MD 21045. The family will be receiving at 12 Wengate Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday evening following interment.

