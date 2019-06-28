Marcia Geser (nee Armon) passed away on June 27, 2019, at the age of 69. She is predeceased by her dear son, Jeffrey Geser and parents, Miriam and Jack Armon.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 30, at 2 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. Receiving will be held at 24 Barbican Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

