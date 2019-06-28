On June 27, 2019, Polina Pruzhinin (nee Sheinker), devoted wife of the late Boris Pruzhinin; loving mother of Albert Pruzhinin and the late Naum Pruzhinin; dear mother-in-law of Svetlana Pruzhinin and Maya Pruzhinin; cherished grandmother of Lina Pruzhinin and Steven (Anna) Pruzhinin; adoring great-grandmother of Beatrice, Benjamin, and Vincent Pruzhinin-Cecchini and Michaela Pruzhinin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 30, at noon. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

