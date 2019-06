Myra Lippman Surosky Eisman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Juniper Village in Naples, FL. She was 85 years old. She is survived by her husband, William Perry Eisman, and her children, Danna Ann Eisman and David Solon Eisman. Condolences in her memory can be sent to 3520 Sandalwood Circle, Unit 2217, Naples, FL 34109.

