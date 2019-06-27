On June 27, 2019, Genia Gloger (nee Elergant), of Baltimore, passed away at the age of 93 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband Chaim Gloger. She is survived by her children Herschel (Roberta) Gloger and Sheila (Avrum) Goldberg; sister Leia (late Lazar) Derera; grandchildren Erica Gloger, Miriam Gloger, Lauren Gloger (Darren) Geisbert, Joshua (Lisa) Goldberg and Sara Goldberg (Brett) Dechowitz; great-grandchildren Eli and Max Geisbert, Henry and Poppy Goldberg, Jemma and Phoebe Dechowitz. She was predeceased by her parents Shaeva and Chaim Elergant and her sister Nechoma (late Ira) Berger, and brother Asher Elergant.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, June 28, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or HIAS, 1300 Spring St., Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

In mourning at 7217 Denberg Road (Greengate), Baltimore, MD 21209, Friday and Sunday with a shiva service at 7 p.m. and then continuing at 5430 Phelps Luck Drive, Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday with a shiva service at 7:30 p.m.