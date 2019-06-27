On June 26, 2019, Daniel David Sagel, local businessman, passed away at the age of 90. He was born and raised in Baltimore and grew up on North Avenue. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, then went on to serve in the Intelligence Division of the U.S. Army. In 1953, Daniel married Arlene Rosensweig, whom he met on a blind date, and the two made their home in Baltimore. He and Arlene had a wonderful marriage. Arlene was his queen.

A savvy businessman, he built Joppa Liquors, a successful and thriving business. Daniel loved interacting with people as they came into his store to purchase wines and alcohol. When he wasn’t busy working, Daniel loved his time out on the water, boating and fishing from his 42-foot boat. He and Arlene spent many weekends at Harrah’s Marina in Atlantic City, gambling and having fun. His was also an active member of the Maryland Yacht Club and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Daniel was a thoughtful and loving family man, completely devoted to his wife, son and daughter. He was a man of honesty and integrity. Nothing was more important to him than time spent with family and friends. His daughter referred to him as “the Jewish Santa Claus,” generous and kind.

Mr. Sagel will be missed greatly by family and friends. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Linda Mizrahi (Allan Varady); brother Norman Sagel (Jane Goldseker); grandchildren Todd Mizrahi, Adam Mizrahi, Jennifer (Travis) Yatto and Jason (Stacie) Sagel; great-grandchildren Cole, Trenton, Jordan and Parker Sagel; brother-in-law, Bill (Harriet) Rosensweig, Susan (Eric) Fisher, Randi Rosensweig (Tina Snee) and his companion, Seema Goldbergh. Mr. Sagel was predeceased by his wife, Arlene Sagel (nee Rosensweig), his son Martin Sagel and siblings Stanley (Harriet) Sagel, Phyllis Brenner and Annette (Al) Steinberg. Special mention to his caretaker, Theodosia Zawolo, for her sincere devotion and caring during the last two years of Daniel’s life.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday following interment from noon until 3 p.m. The family will be attending evening services Friday at 6 p.m. at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.