On June 26, 2019, Stanley P. Seidman, musician, and owner of the Red Room Tavern, passed away at the age of 93. He was born in Baltimore, growing up on Pinkney Avenue. As a young man, he entered the United States Army, serving with the Army Band. Following his military service, Mr. Seidman earned a Bachelor’s degree from Loyola College, where he was a pre-med major. He met his wife, the former Ada Rae Levinson, at the bus stop and they were married in April of 1951. Mr. Seidman was active in many charities and organizations, but his children and grandchildren were most important to him. He enjoyed music, coin collecting and fishing, and will be remembered for his kindness, his willingness to help friends and family when they needed it, and as the “best joke teller in town.”

Mr. Seidman was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Ada Rae Seidman (nee Levinson), and is survived by his children Jane (Kevin) Grenzig, Marc Seidman and Paul (Debbie) Seidman; a brother, the late Robert (Mitzi) Seidman; grandchildren Lauren (Willi) Stember, Erica Grenzig and Brad Seidman. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Albert Seidman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, June 27, at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2338 Adam David Way, Marriottsville, MD 21104, Thursday and until sundown on Friday.