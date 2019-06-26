Letters | June 28, 2019

Don’t Absolve The PA

Your editorial (“The Two-State Solution,” 6/19) completely absolves the Palestinian Authority (PA) for the lack of negotiations and what’s worse, fails to mention the PA’s

continued encouragement of terrorism.

The PA is obliged by the Oslo Accords to disarm and outlaw terrorist groups, to extradite terrorists to Israel and to halt all anti-Israel and anti-Jewish incitement. Everyone knows that the PA has never done any of this. While the Obama administration never acknowledged or protested these violations the Trump administration has demonstrated that it knows full well that Abbas himself has used the PA news media and schools to raise an entire generation of Palestinian Arabs to hate Jews and Israel.

We need to be clear about this: if this is how the PA acts now, we do not want to find out how it will act if it is given a sovereign state, the nightmare is obvious. Support for two states is wrong and dangerous.

Moshe Phillips

National Director, Herut North America, U.S. Division – The Jabotinsky Movement

Remembering the JEA

Who can forget the satellite branches of the JEA? (“The JEA Going Strong in 1925,” 6/14).

In the 1940s my Collegian Club, one of a number of boys and girls clubs, met in the JEA’s Southwest branch in a three-story row house in the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue, between Monroe and Payson streets.

We enjoyed our woodworking classes, lectures and comradship, supervised by staff from the main office on East Baltimore Street, notably by Mr. Bob Folus, who became our advisor and mentor. I will represent my boy’s club at the JEA’s 110th anniversary on August 25.

[The event is at the Park Heights JCC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s honorees are Louis Seidel and Bucky Margolis. For more information call Jerome Sefret at 410-653-9362.]

Irvin J. Lustman, Pikesville

Similar Posts: