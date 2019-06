The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore held its Annual Meeting on June 19 at Beth Tfiloh Congregation. The Associated proudly announced they met their fundraising goal of $33 million by the end of this fiscal year. The evening’s keynote speaker was Wes Moore, center, gray suit, chief executive of The Robin Hood Foundation and founder of BridgeEdu. Moore brought his message of personal responsibility, activism and community to The Associated and all in attendance.

