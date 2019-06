Yitzy Tenenbaum, front and center, received his first Siddur (prayer book) during his Siddur party at the Cheder Chabad School on June 18. His friends from the Baltimore Police Department surprised him by attending. Also pictured are, from left: Mendel Tenenbaum; Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, Baltimore Police Chaplain and director of Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland (JUSA); Baltimore Police Jewish Liason Sgt. Currie; and Northwest Officer John.

