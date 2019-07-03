Rebecca Fruman was recognized for her dedication and commitment to the annual campaign by receiving the Zelda Miller Leadership Award from The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore on June 11th. The award honors young adult leaders for their dedication to The Associated’s Annual Campaign.

Rebecca became involved with The Associated in 2004. Her leadership journey started when she participated in IMPACT’s Young Leadership Council. After, she represented The Associated as a solicitor from 2005-2009. In 2017, Rebecca reunited with the organization through Associated Women, where she served as event leadership, becoming Pomegranate Society Co-Chair and solicitor once again.

The Zelda Miller Leadership Awardees are chosen by campaign professionals. The honor is made possible by friends, family, and colleagues of Zelda Miller, who inspired volunteers and staff with her enthusiasm and dedication when she was an administrative assistant to two campaign directors.

skligman@midatlanticmedia.com

Similar Posts: