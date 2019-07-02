Beth Rheingold Ph.D. will be appointed the new President of Pikesville Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce effective July 1st. She will be stepping down from being Director of School and Community Engagement at CHAI. Rheingold will work closely with the board of directors and will be responsible for all Chamber operations including event planning, engagement with community and government leaders, and member recruitment and retention. “My first goal is to grow membership and to help the Chamber in terms of Pikesville and Owings Mills,” Rheingold said. “I spend a lot of time trying to get to know the current members of the Chambers, hear from them—how we’re meeting their needs, and how we can do better. I know that the Chamber just conducted a focus group study, so I’m going to be looking at those results carefully with the Chamber board and lay out a strategic plan for the coming years.” Previously, Rheingold has held teaching and administrative positions at Johns Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth. She has also worked at Garrison Forest, McDonogh School, and Stevenson University.

