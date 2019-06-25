On June 23, 2019, Betty Becker (nee Krashes), devoted wife of the late David Freedman and Irving Becker; beloved mother of Jackie Medford; dear step-mother of Marvin Becker and Rozzie Brilliant; adoring sister of the late Hershey Krashes; cherished grandmother of Joel, Rachel, Andrew, Ira, Scott, Ilana, and Brian; doting great-grandmother of 15.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, on Wednesday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: