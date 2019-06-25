On June 23, 2019, Stanton Lieberman, 89, of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Baldwin, New York and Boynton Beach Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claire Lieberman, children, Larry (Amy) Lieberman and Merryl (Fred) Pollack, grandchildren, Michael (Jordan) and Randy Lieberman and great-grandchildren, Xander and Ashton. Stanton is predeceased by his parents Sydney and Sadie Lieberman and sister Florence Cantor.

Funeral services and interment will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m.

