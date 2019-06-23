On June 22, 2019, Adele Caplan (nee Cohen), 91, of Gambrills, Maryland. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley Caplan, and her parents Max and Tillie Cohen, and is survived by her children, Linda (Henry) Bauman, Diane (Marc) Santini, and Keith (Sue) Caplan, and grandchildren Adam Santini, Valerie Santini, and Brandon Caplan.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road, on Tuesday, June 25, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers.
