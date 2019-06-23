On June 22, 2019, Adele Caplan (nee Cohen), 91, of Gambrills, Maryland. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley Caplan, and her parents Max and Tillie Cohen, and is survived by her children, Linda (Henry) Bauman, Diane (Marc) Santini, and Keith (Sue) Caplan, and grandchildren Adam Santini, Valerie Santini, and Brandon Caplan.