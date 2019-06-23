On June 22, 2019, Manya Giller (nee Lev), beloved wife of the late Danil Giller; devoted mother Tatyana (Josif) Kashtelyan and Leo (Yanina) Giller; also survived by four loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m.. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at Europe Restaurant, 4147 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, following interment.