On June 22, 2019, Toby M. Block (nee Feldman), devoted wife of 44-years of Jeffrey Block; beloved sister of Harris (Nancy) Feldman and Barry Feldman; dear sister-in-law of Carol (Alan) Getz; cherished aunt of Randall David Getz, Joel Ari Getz, Corey, Cary, Steven, and Maggie Feldman; adoring great-aunt of Noah, Sophie, Hannah, and Eli; beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Jeanette Feldman.

Funeral services are private.

Similar Posts: