On June 15, 2019, Leslie Gold (nee Levy) of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Baltimore; beloved wife of Harvey Gold; loving mother of Lisa (Jeff) Caplan and Drs. Jason (Jodi) Gold; cherished grandmother of Zach and Ashley Caplan, and Dylan and Ava Gold; beloved sister to Beverly (Lewis) Greenberg and sister-in-law to Dr. Ed and Shari Miller; daughter of the late Irvin Levy and the late Doris Levy, daughter-in-law to the late Louis and Lil Gold; caring aunt to nieces, nephew, and great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 12302 High Stakes Dr. Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National MS Society, Greater DC-Maryland, 1800 M St. NW, Suite B50 North, Washington, DC 20036. In mourning at the same address beginning on Saturday, June 22, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday the family will receive guests after the memorial service with prayer service at 7 p.m. Monday the family will receive guests from noon – 4 p.m. with prayer services at 7 p.m.