On June 19, 2019, Arnold “Arno” Fleischmann, beloved husband of the late Laura B. Fleischmann (nee Buxbaum); longtime loving companion of Rosalie Rosenzwog; devoted father of Alan H.H. (Dafna Tapiero) Fleischmann, Steven K. (Michelle Tuplin) Fleischmann and Nicole J. (Michael Grebow) Fleischmann; dear brother of the late Arthur Fleischmann; loving son of the late Nelly and Ludwig Fleischmann; adored stepson of the late Bettie Fleischmann; cherished grandfather of Laura Julia, Natalia “Talia,” Annelore, Henry and Beatrice Fleischmann.

Funeral services were held at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 on Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. Interment Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Laura B. Fleischmann Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will be receiving at Suburban Country Club, 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday following interment beginning at 3:30 p.m.