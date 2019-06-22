On June 21, 2019, Alan Michael “Mike” Wolf Jr., well known tax attorney, passed away at the age of 71. Mr. Wolf was born and raised in Baltimore, to the late Alan Michael Wolf Sr. and Harry Schlesinger Wolf. He was the grandson of the late Harry B. Wolf Sr., Sara C. Wolf, Joseph A. Schlesinger and Rival B. Schlesinger. He grew up on Cross Country Boulevard near the Glen Avenue train garden, which was started by his mother. He was a student of the first graduating class of Pikesville High School, and earned his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

After earning his degree, he joined the family business, Mike Wolf Tax Service in Highlandtown, working alongside his father who opened the business in 1952. From a young age, Mike helped in the office and learned everything from the ground up. The hard-working men and women in Highlandtown appreciated and trusted the advice from the Wolf family, and Mike felt good about guiding those who came to him needing help. More than just the boss, he was the “greeter” of the business, a cheerful, friendly, kindhearted man who welcomed anyone, and was a friend to all. Over the years, as Mike stepped back a little, he brought his niece Jill into the business and taught her everything he knew, however always remaining available to offer sound tax advice to anyone in need.

In his spare time, Mike liked boating, dining out, and traveling to Florida and Las Vegas for the beautiful scenery and various restaurants. He was a caring, generous and loving man, who lived by the Golden Rule, and always reminded others that “We are all G-d’s children.” He was adopted by many Baltimore families, who included him in their lives and hearts alike. With his generous spirit, and sharp and witty sense of humor, he was known for being able to connect with anyone. Mike will be survived by many good friends, because he was a good friend.

Mike will be missed greatly by everyone he knew. He is survived by his sister, Susan Wolf Dudley (Robert), his niece, Jill Dudley Cohen (Dr. Brian), great-nephew, Bradley M. Cohen and adopted family members, Sammy Egorin, Judge Arthur Frank, Stuart Israelson, the Egorin family, the Nusbaum family, the Salconi family and his cherished dog, Foxxy. Mike was predeceased by his parents, his sister and his devoted nanny, Florence Jackson.

Funeral service and inurnment on Sunday, June 30, at noon at Hebrew Friendship, East Baltimore Street. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Reform Temple, Inc. 3400 Keyser Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will be having a celebration of Life at The Suburban Club, 7600 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Sunday June 30 from 2-5 p.m. in the ballroom.