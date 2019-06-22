On June 18, 2019, Gloria Carton (nee Lippman), loving wife of the late Sidney Carton; beloved mother of Rita Carton of Los Angeles, California, Emily Carton of Washington, D.C., and the late Isabel Ellen Carton; dear mother-in-law of Stan Stahl and the late Arnold Kramer; dear sister of Helene Levine, the late Sydney Lippman and the late Beatrice Manck, and beloved grandmother of Noah Carton Kramer and Anya Carton Kramer.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 25, at noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery, O’Donnell Street.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bereaved Parents USA, Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter, P.O. Box 625, Brooklandville, MD 21022 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2 Pomona East #208, Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday.