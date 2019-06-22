On June 17, 2019, Miss Harriet Herr, 98, passed away at the home she shared with her sister Irma Herr in Washington D.C., for the recent decade. Harriet was born July 15, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Hughesville, Pennsylvania, as the eldest of five daughters to Ellis and Rose Herr. She was preceded in death by sisters Bernice Herr, Mrs. Katie Balliet, and Mrs. Anita Holm. In addition to her sister Irma she is survived by niece Mrs. Michele (Balliet) Erskine, niece Mrs. Robin (Holm) Meyer and nephew Ronald Holm and their families. She will be greatly missed by all.

Harriet lived in Mt. Rainier, Maryland, most of her life, proudly dedicating herself to federal civil service for 43 years at the Department of the Navy, in our nation’s capital, for which she earned a Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

She was equally proud of her volunteer service as a well-versed docent (guide) at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History for over 17 years. Her love of the museum was legendary, along with her love of travel in the U.S. and abroad. She also loved league bowling , with many trophies proudly displayed.

Harriet also received an Associates Degree from George Washington University at age 30, and had her bat mitzvah at age 72, both exemplifying her role as a “life-long learner,” inspiring others in her family with her support and generosity to achieve similar goals.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, Maryland, on Tuesday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m. Please omit flowers.