On June 21, 2019, David H. Kaplan, 71, of Owings Mills. He is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 24 years, Jo-Anne Tucker-Zemlak, daughter Dr. Julie Kaplan (Evan Parent), step-children Stefanie (Matt) Diamond and Staci Zemlak-Kenter (Rabbi Eytan Kenter), siblings Sheila (Ronald) Weinberg and Leslie (Louis) Erkes and grandchildren Abigail and Mallory Parent, Bari, Hailey and Sami Diamond, Boaz and Reuvi Kenter. He was predeceased by his parents, Bertha and Jerome Kaplan.

Funeral services will be held at Sol Levinson & Bros., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 23, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Beth El – Randallstown.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to USY Hazak Scholarship Fund, c/o The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, 120 Broadway, Suite 1540, New York, NY 10271 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120 Baltimore, MD 21220.

In mourning at 227 Ritterslea Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Morning minyans Monday thru Friday at 8 a.m. at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. Evening services Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Jo-Anne’s home at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday evening minyan at Beth El at 6:45 p.m. Visitation at home Sunday after funeral through services at 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday 1-5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. through services. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 1-5 p.m.