On June 19, 2019, Miriam Kaufman (nee Kuperman), devoted wife of the late Morris Kaufman; beloved mother of Lawrence R. Kaufman (Gail Freeman) and Joan L. (Joe) Lancaster; dear sister of the late Sam Kuperman, Harry Kupperman, Murray Kuperman, and Elsie Krieger; cherished grandmother of Aaron (Alyssa) Kaufman and Bradley Kaufman (Laura Guerrero Velez); devoted daughter of the late Bella and William Kuperman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York, on Sunday, June 23, at 11 am. Please omit flowers.