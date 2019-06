On June 13, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore hosted IMPACT’s Summer Soiree at The Accelerator Space. Young adults enjoyed a night out filled with food, drinks, fun and music as they honored the 2019 winners of The Associated’s four young leadership awards and recognized Lindsay Dermer, center, as the People’s Choice Award winner. Also pictured are IMPACT vice-chair Helene Kahn, left, and IMPACT chair Joel Fink, right.

