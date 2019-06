The Jewish Federation of Howard County held the Safety & Security Summit at the Oakland Mills Interfaith Center on June 13. Attendees, including (from left) JFHC executive director Ralph Grunewald; Howard County Executive Calvin Ball; and Howard County resident Cary Millstein, learned how to prepare for an emergency from top experts. They also discussed how to mitigate attacks and respond to disasters, such as fire, severe weather and earthquakes.

