Sara Schwartz (nee Beinhorn) of Baltimore, passed away on June 14, 2019, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her loving husband Josef Schwartz. Sara is survived by her devoted children Edward (Michelle) Schwartz and Rochelle (Rabbi Mordechai) Tussie, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Eliahu and Rivka Beinhorn.

Funeral service and interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave. Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2502 Farringdon Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, beginning in Baltimore on Tuesday, June 18, with shiva services at 7 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. through Friday.

