Ada Jane Fudman, 88, passed away on June 9, 2019 in Houston. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years Israel “Izzy” Fudman. She is survived by her children Ed Fudman and his wife Cindy and Susan Koch and her husband Jeff, grandchildren David, Rachel, Mitchell, and Drew, and her sister Barbara Merker.

She was a native of Baltimore and received her BA from University of Maryland and master’s degree in education from Towson University. She was the first kindergarten teacher at Summit Park Elementary School and taught a generation of neighborhood children from the opening of the school in 1966 through the 1980s, before moving to Houston after retirement.

Graveside funeral services were held on June 12 at Emanu El Memorial Park Cemetery in Houston. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX. 77005.

