On June 13, 2019, Evelyn Friedman (nee Shapiro), 90, of Baltimore. She is survived by loving children Jeffrey (Anita) Friedman and Dr. Kenneth (Gloria) Friedman; and grandchildren Rebecca and Sofie Friedman. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Nathan Friedman, and her parents, Anna and Solomon Shapiro.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21030.

