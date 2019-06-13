On June 11, 2019, Rivka Sheen, beloved daughter of Eitan and Lisa Sheen; dear sister of Chana Sima (Nissim) Fuentes, Sarra Ruchel (Avigdor) Horowitz, Menachem Sheen, Yitzchok Sheen, Yakov Sheen and the late Yehuda Sheen; cherished granddaughter of Michael Shen-Tzur, Doris Donen and the late Channa Shen-Tzur and Abraham Donen; dear aunt of Yocheved Ashira, Deena Haddasah Horowitz, Michal Ahuva Horowitz, Avraham Moshe Fuentes and Uriel Nachum Fuentes; adored niece of Randi Donen, Alona and Harry Rivkin and Rivka and the late Yosef Donen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. Interment at Shomrei Hadath Ve Tzemech Sedek Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3220 Nerak Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

