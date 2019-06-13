On June 13, 2019, Louise Massuda (nee Massouda), 93, of Baltimore. She is survived by her loving children, Gabriel (Cindy) Massuda, Nadia Massuda and Nellie (Tewfik) Mourad, her brother, Warren (Lily) Massouda and grandchildren, Lindsy (Michael) Zaslow, Aaron (fiancee Rachel) Massuda, Emily Massuda, Adam Mourad and Ruth Mourad. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Massuda; siblings Benoit Massouda and Sarah Levy; and her parents, Gabriel and Regina Massouda.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, June 14, at noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 3303 Garrison Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Friday, immediately following interment and Sunday with evening services.

Similar Posts: