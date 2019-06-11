On May 19, 2019, Beatrice Steelman (nee Levin), beloved wife of the Late Irving Ezra Steelman; loving mother of Barry (Sheila) Steelman; cherished sister of the late Frieda (Aaron) Lieberman, the late Willie (Annette) Levin and Lillian (the late Ernie) Jenkins; adored grandmother of Rabbi Erica Steelman, Elliot (Jocelyn) Steelman and Michael (Dawna) Steelman; beloved great-grandmother of Jacob, Felix, Hila and Merrick; and caring Auntie to many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews; devoted daughter of the late Harry and Fannie Levin.

Services and interment at Hillside Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, on June 13, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to an Alzheimer’s charity of your choice. The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Lillian Jenkins in Los Angeles, California, until Sunday. The family will be receiving visitors at the home of Barry and Sheila Steelman on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, with services at 7:30 p.m. each night.

