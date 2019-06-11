A celebration for a life well-lived for Marcia Kleiman Harris (December 12, 1924 – April 11, 2019) will occur at Skeets’ and Marcia’s home on Saturday June 15, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m.

She was born in Baltimore, the daughter of David Kleiman & Dorothy Rombro Kleiman. Shortly after Marcia graduated from Goucher College, she met S. Elliott Harris who was a medical student at the time. Their love, passion and respect for one another lasted their entire lives. They were inseparable and madly in love for their 73 years of marriage.