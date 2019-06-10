On June 8, 2019, Lehman “Lee” Stern, beloved husband of Judith Stern (nee Rodberg); loving father of Laura (Stephen) Miller and Larry Stern (Jennifer Kasirsky); adored brother of Helen (late Gary) Barnet; cherished grandfather of Alyssa Miller, Jenna Miller, Justin Stern, Lindsay Stern and Emily Stern; devoted son of the late H. Oscar and Ruth Stern.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Brain Injury Association of Maryland, 2200 Kernan Drive, Baltimore, MD 21286 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 9218 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Wednesday, with a service at 7 p.m. only. (No Receiving Wednesday.) Also receiving Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.

