On June 7, 2019, Sylvia Moskovitz (nee Lehrer), devoted wife of the late Abraham Moskovitz; adoring mother of Carol Kalfon and Susan Moskovitz; dear sister of the late Walter Lehrer and Saul Lehrer; adoring grandmother of Stephanie (Jason) Kaplan and Deborah (David) Wallace; beloved great-grandmother of Jordan Avi Kaplan, Charlotte Belle Kaplan and Alexandra Gabrielle Wallace.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, June 11, at 5 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.

